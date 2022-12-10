Foreign Ministry appoints Georgios Arnaoutis as new spokesperson

General Political Affairs Counsellor Georgios Arnaoutis was appointed new Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the ministry announced on Friday.

Arnaoutis is replacing Alexandros Papaioannou who has served on the post since October 19, 2020.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who decided the change, thanked Papaioannou for his services, announcing that he is taking on new duties as Greece’s permanent representative to international organizations in Geneva.

Diplomatic sources said that Papaioannou was appointed by Presidential Decree on August 4 which was published in the Government Gazette on August 11.