NEWS

Foreign Ministry appoints Georgios Arnaoutis as new spokesperson

Foreign Ministry appoints Georgios Arnaoutis as new spokesperson

General Political Affairs Counsellor Georgios Arnaoutis was appointed new Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the ministry announced on Friday.

Arnaoutis is replacing Alexandros Papaioannou who has served on the post since October 19, 2020.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who decided the change, thanked Papaioannou for his services, announcing that he is taking on new duties as Greece’s permanent representative to international organizations in Geneva.

Diplomatic sources said that Papaioannou was appointed by Presidential Decree on August 4 which was published in the Government Gazette on August 11.

 

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskyy
NEWS

Erdogan says he is set to speak to Putin, Zelenskyy

No letup in Ankara’s accusations, threats
GREEK-TURKISH RELATIONS

No letup in Ankara’s accusations, threats

Group claims attack outside Italian diplomat’s home
NEWS

Group claims attack outside Italian diplomat’s home

Foreign Ministry tells Libyan FM Greece respects international law
NEWS

Foreign Ministry tells Libyan FM Greece respects international law

Foreign Ministry condemns Turkish statements on the Aegean islands
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns Turkish statements on the Aegean islands

Libya FM reacts to Greek energy exploration south of Crete
NEWS

Libya FM reacts to Greek energy exploration south of Crete