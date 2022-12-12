NEWS

Albania’s ethnic Greeks concerned over community’s future

Albania’s ethnic Greeks concerned over community’s future
A female cattle breeder leads her herd across the misty plain of Dropolis, an area in southern Albania with 41 Greek-speaking villages and about 5,000 residents.

Members of the ethnic Greek minority in southern Albania lament their community’s dwindling numbers, saying that unless incentives are given to young people to return to their ancestral villages the community will eventually disappear.

Asked by Kathimerini what future lies ahead for the six mostly Greek-speaking villages in the Pogon (Pogoni) commune, locals have the same answer: “None, unless the young come back.”

Migrants in Greece may send remittances back to their parents and fix up their houses, but they are not interested in going back and working in the fields or opening their own businesses, they said.

The ethnic Greek presence has been reduced to the elderly who did not want or were not able to leave their ancestral homes. “Before ’91 our 41 villages were full of people, now unfortunately they are empty. We hope that the young people will start returning and Greece can help us in this,” the mayor of Dropolis told Kathimerini.

Albania Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU: Croatia to enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January
NEWS

EU: Croatia to enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January

Behind bars no longer, Albania’s last restaurant bear
NEWS

Behind bars no longer, Albania’s last restaurant bear

Fire in Aspropyrgos causes railroad delays
NEWS

Fire in Aspropyrgos causes railroad delays

Railroad regulator calls on Hellenic Train to improve notifications of changed schedules
NEWS

Railroad regulator calls on Hellenic Train to improve notifications of changed schedules

EU agrees law to make airlines pay more for polluting
NEWS

EU agrees law to make airlines pay more for polluting

PM hopeful Albania dispute will go to Hague
NEWS

PM hopeful Albania dispute will go to Hague