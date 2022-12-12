NEWS

Police shooting of teen defied rule

Police shooting of teen defied rule

The shooting of a 16-year-old Roma by a police officer pursuing him last Monday in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, which has led to agitation among the Roma community and repeated clashes with police since, runs counter to a circular issued almost a year ago forbidding shootings while in pursuit, Kathimerini understands.

The circular was issued on December 20, 2021, following the outcry over the fatal shooting of another Roma driver. It says that, while pursuit must be maintained, the aim should be to arrest, by asking for support.

Police officers maintain that the fleeing youth, wanted for not paying at a gas station, tried to ram one of the pursuing motorcycles with his pickup truck.

Crime

