EU’s von der Leyen: Corruption allegations against EU parliament vice-president of utmost concern

[AP]

Allegations of corruption against the vice-president of the European Parliament are of the “utmost concern,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

“The allegations are of utmost concern, very serious,” she told reporters, reiterating that she was also proposing the creation of an independent ethics body to cover EU institutions.

Greece on Monday froze the assets of a key suspect in the case, Eva Kaili, a vice president in the European Parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium over the weekend, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Kaili’s office did not respond to a request for a comment. Qatar has denied any wrongdoing. [Reuters]

