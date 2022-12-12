NEWS

Authorities discover real-estate firm linked to jailed MEP

The Greek authority against money-laundering announced on Monday that it has traced a real estate firm based in the central Athens district of Kolonaki to jailed MEP Eva Kaili and her partner.

The company, set up one month ago and involved in the trade and exploitation of property, has been frozen and its activities are being investigated.

Earlier, the authority announced that it was ordering a freeze of all assets owned by Kaili, her partner and her immediate family in Greece, including all real estate, bank accounts, as well as all financial products, shares in companies and other assets, in the wake of her arrest in Belgium on charges of corruption, money-laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

The asset freeze primarily seeks to discover and block cash or expensive portable goods (gifts) that can be shown to be linked to money laundering. [AMNA]

Corruption EU Crime Politics

