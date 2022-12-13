NEWS

Exarchia Square metro station ‘is only solution’

Exarchia Square metro station ‘is only solution’

The government sent a clear message on Monday that “the metro will be built in Exarchia Square and the people and residents of the area will enjoy it.” Speaking in Parliament, Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Giorgos Karagiannis stressed that “it is the only solution for the area.”

“Exarchia will be transformed into a square with more greenery, with a modern and environmentally friendly metro station,” he said, noting that 340,000 passengers will be served daily, 53,000 fewer cars per day will be on the roads, 318 fewer tons of carbon dioxide per day will be released into the atmosphere while 1,216 MWh of energy will be saved every day.

Plans to build the station have met with opposition by some local residents backed by leftist parties. 

“It is disturbing that the metro, as a decent and cheap means of transport, a social good, is seen as a nuisance,” Karagiannis said.

