NEWS

EU: Schinas’ positions on Qatar in line with the Commission’s

[Yves Herman/REUTERS]

The European Commission’s chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, made the following statement Monday:

“In relation to VP Schinas’ statements regarding labour rights in Qatar, the positions he has taken are in line with those of the Commission. There are no divergences nor any differences.

On the issue raised of the President not commenting on the question of her confidence in VP Schinas: The President stands behind the whole College. She does not need to mention this specifically now in relation to any specific member of College, as there are no new developments that concern the College.

We need to mention also that Mr Schinas is not under investigation.”

Mamer made the statement after media portrayed Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s non-comment that it somehow indicating her disapproval of the Vice-President and Commissioner for Commissioner for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas.

EU

