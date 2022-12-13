Teenager shot by police officers dies in hospital

A 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head by a police officer last week died on Tuesday, the Ippokrateio General Hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, said in an announcement.

The Roma teenager was shot while driving a pickup truck that was being chased by officers of the DIAS motorcycle riding squad after he left a gas station, allegedly without paying his 20-euro bill.

In a letter to the teenager’s family, the hospital confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old was in a coma in intensive care after having undergone extensive surgery.

The shooting has sparked outrage in the Roma community, which says it was racially motivated.