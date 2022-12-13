NEWS

Debate on 2023 state budget begins in Parliament on Tuesday

Debate on 2023 state budget begins in Parliament on Tuesday
[EPA]

A five-day debate on the state budget for the fiscal year 2023 will begin on Tuesday afternoon in the plenary session of the Parliament, in what is widely seen as a litmus test for the government ahead of next year’s general elections.

The debate, which is expected to become particularly heated given recent developments, is scheduled to end on Saturday with speeches by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, main opposition chief Alexis Tsipras and the other party leaders.

The debate will end by midnight on Saturday and will be followed by a roll-call vote, which – by tradition – acts as a vote of confidence in the government.

 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Assets of Greek MEP accused of graft frozen
NEWS

Assets of Greek MEP accused of graft frozen

European Parliament acts on lawmaker accused in Qatar graft probe
NEWS

European Parliament acts on lawmaker accused in Qatar graft probe

Greek MEP Kaili stripped of Europarliament vice-presidency; to testify on Wednesday
NEWS

Greek MEP Kaili stripped of Europarliament vice-presidency; to testify on Wednesday

EU chief calls for harmonized ethics rules amid scandal
NEWS

EU chief calls for harmonized ethics rules amid scandal

Authorities discover real-estate firm linked to jailed MEP
NEWS

Authorities discover real-estate firm linked to jailed MEP

Government banking on debt upgrade
NEWS

Government banking on debt upgrade