Debate on 2023 state budget begins in Parliament on Tuesday

A five-day debate on the state budget for the fiscal year 2023 will begin on Tuesday afternoon in the plenary session of the Parliament, in what is widely seen as a litmus test for the government ahead of next year’s general elections.

The debate, which is expected to become particularly heated given recent developments, is scheduled to end on Saturday with speeches by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, main opposition chief Alexis Tsipras and the other party leaders.

The debate will end by midnight on Saturday and will be followed by a roll-call vote, which – by tradition – acts as a vote of confidence in the government.