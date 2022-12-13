NEWS

Raids being carried out as part of spyware probe

Investigators with the Greek police on Tuesday were conducting a series of raids on the homes of individuals and on companies connected to the Predator spyware scandal.

The raids were ordered by the prosecutor responsible for investigating the tapping and attempted tapping of telephones belonging to politicians, journalists, high-profile businesspeople and others.

They come after the Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had given a license for the controversial software to be exported to Madagascar and two other African countries by the Athens-based firm Intellexa.

This specific part of the probe, which is investigating whether the proper procedures were followed in granting the export licenses, is expected to be wrapped up by Christmas.

