Covid: 51,824 confirmed cases last week

[InTime News]

Health authorities on Tuesday announced a total of 51,824 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the period from December 5 to 11.

The total of new infections is the equivalent of 4,968 coronavirus cases per one million people (up 18% on the previous week), with 30% of the cases being reinfections.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 130 virus-related deaths and 91 intubations.

A total of 1,437 patients were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 while 1,062 patients were discharged.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,500,737, with a total of 34,614 virus-related deaths.

Coronavirus

