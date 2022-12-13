Androulakis calls for EU officials to be barred from becoming lobbyists

No one has the right to bring European democracy into disrepute, PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis told his fellow MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday, during a debate to strip Eva Kaili of her vice president role over the Qatar graft scandal.

“We have a duty to be the guardians of transparency and of democracy and not to be examples to be avoided,” Androulakis said.

The MEP congratulated the Belgian authorities for uncovering the scandal, adding that they were “unlike others who cover up scandals.”

Androulakis said that from the moment he learned about the case, he immediately proceeded to expel Kaili from the party.

“It is not enough to say that we are not all the same, but we have to prove it with our actions,” he said.

He proposed that all European officials be barred from becoming lobbyists after they leave office and that a body be established to scrutinize MEPs’ assets.

In the vote to deprive Kaili of her vice president role, 625 MEPs voted in favour with only one voting against and two abstaining. [AMNA, Reuters]