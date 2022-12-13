NEWS

Dendias: Greece has hosted 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

Greece’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty “is principled and unwavering,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has told the EU’s ‘Standing with the Ukrainian people’ solidarity conference in Paris.

This support is effected the provision of political, military, financial and humanitarian support, he added.

Furthermore, Greece has pledged financial assistance for the war-afflicted country through international organizations has so far hosted some 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, who are entitled to accommodation, health care and access to education.

He highlighted that almost half of the products exported from Ukraine were transported out Ukraine by “with fleets of Greek interests.”

Greece was “ready to assist all efforts in establishing alternative supply routes for gas, through the units in Alexandroupoli.”

Dendias also expressed concern for the Greek communities in Ukraine, particularly in areas razed to the ground like Mariupol, as well as in Odessa and Zaporizhzhia. [AMNA]

Ukraine

