WWF wants Greece back in the European Court

Accusing Greek authorities of failing to adequately protect Natura 2000 sites, environmental organization WWF Hellas has called for the intervention of the European Commission to ensure Greece complies with its obligations.

In a petition to the Commission, WWF stressed that in the two years since Greece was condemned about the same issue, the Environment Ministry has done little, with little progress on key issues, such as the designation of specific management measures for protected areas.

WWF is essentially asking for a second referral of Greece to the European Court of Justice and the imposition of a fine.

Greece was condemned by the ECJ on December 17, 2020 for the inadequate protection of Natura sites.

The group noted this follows a decade in which not only was the protection of biodiversity not strengthened, but, on the contrary, a series of laws systematically undermined it.