NEWS

Clashes at marches protesting death of Roma youth

Clashes at marches protesting death of Roma youth
[AMNA File Photo]

Protest marches held Monday evening in Athens and Thessaloniki over the death of a 16-year-old Roma boy shot by a police officer last Monday ended with clashes between small groups of masked individuals and police and, in Athens, the vandalizing of ticket validation machines at a metro station.

In both Athens and Thessaloniki, riot police were attacked with firebombs and responded with flashbang grenades and tear gas.

So far, 23 people have been detained in Athens, police say; 20 at central Omonia square, the site of the vandalized metro station, and three in the nearby Exarchia neighborhood.

Police Protest Crime

