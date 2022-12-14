Three arrested during clashes with police in Thessaloniki

Three people were arrested and 32 detained during clashes between police and protesters in the center of Thessaloniki in norther Greece late Tuesday after the death of a Roma teenager shot in the head last week during a police chase.

The three suspects, aged 18, 21 and 22, will face a prosecutor.

The 16-year-old boy, who has not been officially named, died Tuesday, eight days after he was shot by a police motorcyclist after reportedly driving away from a service station without paying for 20 euros of petrol.

Members of anarchist groups will hold a rally outside a Thessaloniki court Wednesday as a judicial council is expected to rule if the defendant must be held in pre-trial detention.