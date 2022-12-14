NEWS

Three arrested during clashes with police in Thessaloniki

Three arrested during clashes with police in Thessaloniki

Three people were arrested and 32 detained during clashes between police and protesters in the center of Thessaloniki in norther Greece late Tuesday after the death of a Roma teenager shot in the head last week during a police chase.

The three suspects, aged 18, 21 and 22, will face a prosecutor.

The 16-year-old boy, who has not been officially named, died Tuesday, eight days after he was shot by a police motorcyclist after reportedly driving away from a service station without paying for 20 euros of petrol.

Members of anarchist groups will hold a rally outside a Thessaloniki court Wednesday as a judicial council is expected to rule if the defendant must be held in pre-trial detention.

Crime Justice Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
State to pay more for damages during 2008 riots
NEWS

State to pay more for damages during 2008 riots

Probe opened into alleged revenge threats, case leaks in shooting of teen
NEWS

Probe opened into alleged revenge threats, case leaks in shooting of teen

House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen
NEWS

House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement
NEWS

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen
NEWS

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics
NEWS

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics