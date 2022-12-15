NEWS

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions
[Yves Herman/Reuters]

European Union member states failed to agree on a ninth package of Russia sanctions in talks late on Wednesday, diplomats said as EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for their last summit of the year.

Countries moved closer to a deal in Wednesday’s negotiations but Poland and some other countries still have objections, one EU diplomat told Reuters, adding a new draft was expected to be circulated on Thursday evening.

Fresh sanctions on Moscow have been held up by disagreement over whether the EU should make it easier for Russian fertiliser exports to pass through European ports, even in the case when the fertiliser companies are owned by blacklisted oligarchs.

Some say EU restrictions pose a food security threat to developing countries, while others argue that relaxing them would allow Russian oligarchs who own fertiliser businesses to dodge EU sanctions against them.

One EU diplomat said Poland and the Baltic states are telling other countries that they are deluding themselves if they think a relaxation on Russian fertilisers is not going to be abused as a loophole for oligarchs.

Some member states want the World Food Programme involved on authorisation for exports of fertilisers to countries that need it.

[Reuters]

EU Russia War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU foreign ministers to discuss Iran drones to Russia, future sanctions
NEWS

EU foreign ministers to discuss Iran drones to Russia, future sanctions

EU official: Agreement on EU sanctions against Russia expected before summit
NEWS

EU official: Agreement on EU sanctions against Russia expected before summit

EU ministers agree to press ahead with new Russia sanctions
NEWS

EU ministers agree to press ahead with new Russia sanctions

EU executive proposes import ban on Russian gold, tweaks on food trade
NEWS

EU executive proposes import ban on Russian gold, tweaks on food trade

EU ambassadors back sixth round of Russia sanctions
NEWS

EU ambassadors back sixth round of Russia sanctions

Michel confident EU states will adopt sanctions against Russia, urges Turkey to align with bloc’s policy
NEWS

Michel confident EU states will adopt sanctions against Russia, urges Turkey to align with bloc’s policy