No repeat of 2015-19 migrant crisis, minister says

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis insisted on Wednesday that Greece is ready to face any pressure on its borders during his intervention at the Parliament budget debate.

“The period 2015-19 will not be experienced again regarding the migration issue,” he said, noting the ministry started with 202,000 pending asylum applications which have been reduced to 25,000.

“Three new closed controlled structures were built, with security and dignity, in Samos, Kos and Leros. Lesvos is being completed and Chios will follow in 2023,” he said.

From 90,000 residents at 121 structures, he stressed, the current number of residents is 15,000 at 33 structures.