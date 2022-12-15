NEWS

Corinth: 5 schoolboys arrested on suspicion of attempted rape of classmate

Police in the Peloponnesian city of Corinth have arrested five schoolboys on suspicion of the attempted rape of a 14-year-old female classmate.

According to the mother of the girl, the five boys tried to rape the 14-year-old in the playground of a secondary school in the city on Wednesday during school hours. The girl resisted and managed to escape. 

After conducting a preliminary investigation, police arrested the boys, who are expected to appear before a prosectuor.

