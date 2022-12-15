EU chief prosecutor requests lifting of immunity of Greek MEPs Kaili and Spyraki

A European Union body has requested the lifting of immunity for two Greek MEPs, Eva Kaili, currently detained under suspicion of corruption and money laundering, and New Democracy MEP Maria Spyraki.

“In accordance with the procedures laid down by Union law, the European Chief Prosecutor requested the lifting of immunity” of the two MEPs, a statement posted on the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) website said.

“Based on an investigative report received from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), there is a suspicion of fraud detrimental to the EU budget, in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of accredited parliamentary assistants,” the statement said.

“In accordance with the national applicable law, Ms Kaili and Ms Spyraki are entitled to the presumption of innocence,” it ended.

Responding to the news, Spyraki said: “I welcome the lifting of immunity in order for it to become clear that I do not have any economic differences with the European Parliament, not even by a single euro.”

“The issue relates to the overseas bonus of a former colleague of mine, who faced a serious personal problem and registered certain absences from the European Parliament’s meeting hall. I bear no connection to Qatargate, and I do not have any connection to any other case,” she said.

The EPPO is an independent public prosecution office of the EU. It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU. These include several types of fraud, VAT fraud with damages above 10 million euro, money laundering, and corruption.

Placed under arrest over the weekend, Kaili has been charged with participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption following a police investigation into Qatari bribery that also turned up large sums of cash money. Kaili was stripped of her role as European Parliament Vice-President in the aftermath of the scandal. [AMNA]