Securing open space in cities a forgotten priority

People admire the view of the city of Athens with the Greek Parliament on the left and the ancient Acropolis hill on the center, Aug 10. [AP]

Despite the importance of open spaces in the Greek urban landscape, the issue is considered “secondary” by the central state.

While expropriations are complex, the relevant Green Fund is subject to interference from mayors and citizens. Created in 2010, its primary objective is to acquire existing open spaces and create new ones, to compensate for the urban burden caused by arbitrary building.

Municipalities have until the end of 2022 to submit their proposals – from 2020 until now no new funds have been given for expropriations, while the lion’s share went to delignification projects. Just just €108 million has been allocated to public space acquisitions over the last 11 years, even though the reserves exceed €4.3 billion.

The process has been hampered since 2012, when the fund was forbidden from allocating more than 2.5% of its reserves per year due to the financial crisis. It is also plagued by structural problems and understaffing.