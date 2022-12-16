NEWS

Court rules emotional distress damages to relatives of 2018 fire victim

An Athens court has ruled that the state must pay 300,000 euros in emotional distress damages to the relatives of a 77-year-old woman who died in the eastern Attica wildfires on 23 July 2018.

Five relatives of the victim, who died after leaving her home in the settlement of Neos Voutzas, had filed a lawsuit against the Greek state, Attica Region and the Municipality of Rafina-Pikermi, seeking compensation.

The Administrative Court of First Instance of Athens ruled that the Fire Service had failed to adequately assess the dangers posed at the fire scene. The court also ruled that authorities were at fault for failing to issue an evacuation order for the area.

More than 100 people perished in the disaster.

