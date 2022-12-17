NEWS

Socialists throw down the gauntlet to ND and SYRIZA

[InTime News]

Bidding to put the political onus on ruling New Democracy and SYRIZA, socialist leader Nikos Androulakis said the two parties must lay out their cards, pledging to move immediately after the elections, not in a general and vague way, but by agreeing on specific convergences on a government program. 

Against the backdrop of the Qatargate scandal and the involvement of PASOK MEP Eva Kaili – a member and vice president of the European Parliament – Androulakis told the PASOK parliamentary group on Friday that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras are in the same frame, stressing that “as long as SYRIZA remains in the opposition, ND will remain in power.”

He said that Tsipras’ “miserable governance” is being wielded by the ruling conservatives as a “scarecrow” to frighten the electorate – “so that the citizens do not evaluate the current governance through a real alternative, as they should.” 

