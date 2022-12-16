Inmate gets life sentence for murder of fellow prisoner

A 45-year-old inmate was sentenced to life imprisonment after a court found him guilty of the murder of a 36-year-old fellow inmate at Nigrita Prison, Serres, in July 2019.

The Mixed Jury Court of Thessaloniki found him guilty, by majority, of manslaughter with malice aforethought in a calm mental state without recognizing any mitigating circumstances.

A 39-year-old man who was held in the same cell and accused of complicity in manslaughter was acquitted of murder but found guilty of a misdemeanour for failing to notify the prison officers, which could have saved the life of his cellmate. In any case, the prosecution was dropped as part of a decree to decongest the courts.

According to the case file, the fatal incident was triggered by a dispute over a trivial matter. Forensic findings revealed the 36-year-old man, a citizen of Georgia, was strangled and suffered 58 sharp blows to various parts of his body.