NEWS

Inmate gets life sentence for murder of fellow prisoner

Inmate gets life sentence for murder of fellow prisoner

A 45-year-old inmate was sentenced to life imprisonment after a court found him guilty of the murder of a 36-year-old fellow inmate at Nigrita Prison, Serres, in July 2019.

The Mixed Jury Court of Thessaloniki found him guilty, by majority, of manslaughter with malice aforethought in a calm mental state without recognizing any mitigating circumstances.

A 39-year-old man who was held in the same cell and accused of complicity in manslaughter was acquitted of murder but found guilty of a misdemeanour for failing to notify the prison officers, which could have saved the life of his cellmate. In any case, the prosecution was dropped as part of a decree to decongest the courts.

According to the case file, the fatal incident was triggered by a dispute over a trivial matter. Forensic findings revealed the 36-year-old man, a citizen of Georgia, was strangled and suffered 58 sharp blows to various parts of his body.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
17-year-old murder suspect appears before prosecutor
NEWS

17-year-old murder suspect appears before prosecutor

Armed robbery in Petralona supermarket
NEWS

Armed robbery in Petralona supermarket

EU chief prosecutor requests lifting of immunity of Greek MEPs Kaili and Spyraki
NEWS

EU chief prosecutor requests lifting of immunity of Greek MEPs Kaili and Spyraki

Prosecutor to open inquiry into jailed MEP
NEWS

Prosecutor to open inquiry into jailed MEP

Funeral held for Roma teenager shot by police
NEWS

Funeral held for Roma teenager shot by police

Resident shoots and injures burglar in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Resident shoots and injures burglar in Thessaloniki