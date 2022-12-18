NEWS

If guilty, Kaili faces more severe sentence in Greece

If guilty, Kaili faces more severe sentence in Greece

With two investigations against her running in parallel, in Belgium and Greece, MEP Eva Kaili is set to appear on Thursday before the Belgian authorities, who will decide whether or not to remand her in custody regarding the Qatargate scandal.

According to reports, if Kaili is also found guilty in Greece, the sentence handed down by local judicial authorities will be more severe than in Belgium where penalties for the crimes she is accused of are milder, ranging from three to a maximum of five years.

In Greece, Kaili is being investigated by prosecutors and the Money Laundering Authority. They are trying to ascertain whether she brought undeclared money from abroad and invested it in Greece, and in real estate in particular.

If evidence turns up pointing to wrongdoing and she is found guilty, she could face up to 15 years in prison. She will be tried in Belgium first and then Greece.

