‘Anti-fascists’ taking to the streets to protest GD cadres’ release appeal

Anti-fascist protesters have organized a rally on Monday outside the Athens Court of Appeals, where judges are due to rule on a motion for the release of convicted Golden Dawn cadres Yiannis Lagos and Ilias Kasidiaris. 

Sentiment is running particularly high about the possible release of Kasidiaris, a neo-Nazi who plans to run in next year’s general election with his new party, Ellines (Greeks). 

His lawyer claims that he has served the required 10 years of his 13-year sentence after spending three and a half years in prison and working for credits during that time. 

Kasidiaris, Lagos and the rest of the leadership of the now-defunct Golden Dawn party were convicted in October 2020 for multiple crimes, including the 2013 murder of Pavlos Fyssas and for forming a criminal organization.

GD Trial Protest

