PM in Thessaloniki for key road project

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to be in Thessaloniki on Monday for the signing of a landmark road construction project that is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the northern port city.

The Thessaloniki flyover will be a 4-kilometer stretch diverting traffic off the eastern flank of the Thessaloniki ring road and allowing better access to the southern parts of the city.

It has a budget of 478 million euros and is slated for completion by the end of 2026.