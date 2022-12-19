NEWS

PM in Thessaloniki for key road project

File photo.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to be in Thessaloniki on Monday for the signing of a landmark road construction project that is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the northern port city. 

The Thessaloniki flyover will be a 4-kilometer stretch diverting traffic off the eastern flank of the Thessaloniki ring road and allowing better access to the southern parts of the city. 

It has a budget of 478 million euros and is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

Thessaloniki Transport

