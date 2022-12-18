NEWS

Greek and Turkish officials meet in Brussels

Greek and Turkish officials meet in Brussels
[Shutterstock]

Anna-Maria Boura, the diplomatic advisor of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met in Brussels with Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman and chief foreign policy advisor.

German Jens Ploetner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s top foreign policy advisor and former ambassador to Greece, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting between Boura and Kalin, who both hold very senior positions in the diplomatic establishment of their respective countries, could signal the first steps in reopening communications at the highest level between Athens and Ankara after months of tension and a lack of dialogue.

Diplomacy Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM speaks of Greece’s foreign policy challenges with Turkey
NEWS

FM speaks of Greece’s foreign policy challenges with Turkey

Moscow welcomes Turkey’s call for trilateral Syria diplomacy
NEWS

Moscow welcomes Turkey’s call for trilateral Syria diplomacy

Sisi’s maritime declaration shields Crete
NEWS

Sisi’s maritime declaration shields Crete

Joint Turkish-Libyan letter to the UN
NEWS

Joint Turkish-Libyan letter to the UN

US State Department responds to latest Turkish threats
NEWS

US State Department responds to latest Turkish threats

Greek foreign minister slams Turkey’s missile threat
NEWS

Greek foreign minister slams Turkey’s missile threat