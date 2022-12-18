Greek and Turkish officials meet in Brussels

Anna-Maria Boura, the diplomatic advisor of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met in Brussels with Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman and chief foreign policy advisor.

German Jens Ploetner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s top foreign policy advisor and former ambassador to Greece, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting between Boura and Kalin, who both hold very senior positions in the diplomatic establishment of their respective countries, could signal the first steps in reopening communications at the highest level between Athens and Ankara after months of tension and a lack of dialogue.