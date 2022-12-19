NEWS

Dendias in Belgrade for talks with Serb counterpart

[AP]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Belgrade Monday.

The two foreign ministers are expected to discuss bilateral ties, the EU accession prospects of the Western Balkans, regional safety and security. Latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war will also be in focus.

Their meeting will be followed by expanded talks between delegations.

Dendias and Dacic will hold a joint press conference at 12.35 p.m. (Greek time).

Dacic visited Athens on November 8, his first visit abroad as foreign minister. [AMNA]

