PM inaugurates the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday inaugurated the New Museum of Aigai in Vergina, noting that it was an “important contribution to the development of global cultural heritage” that transcended the borders of Imathia and Greece.

“The New Museum embodies a new dynamic approach to its relationship with the archaeological site,” Mitsotakis said, referring to the presentation of the new museum as a multi-purpose space that incorporates and unites the new central building with the entire archaeological site, including Palace of Philip, the royal tombs cluster and the Museum of the Royal Tombs. According to the presentation, the new museum is designed as a conceptual gateway to the archaeological site and to the history of Aigai and of Macedonian culture, as well as of the Hellenistic World, as it will also serve as the site of the Digital Museum “Alexander the Great: from Aigai to the World”.

In addition to the introductory exhibition “A Window into the world of Alexander the Great”, the New Museum also hosts five additional exhibitions focusing on the architecture of the reconstructed section of the palace, a sculpture exhibition, the central exhibition “Memories of Aigai”, the temporary exhibition “Ecumenis Antidoron” prepared in collaboration with the Numismatic Museum and collector Theodoros Aravanis and the art exhibition “Matter Memory” of works by painter Christos Bokoros.

Mitsotakis concluded his speech by thanking all those involved in creating the new museum, especially the archaeologist Aggeliki Kottaridi, who has devoted her life to the project. [AMNA]