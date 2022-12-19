NEWS

Suspect in child pimping case remanded in custody

Suspect in child pimping case remanded in custody

A 57-year-old man arrested last week over his involvement in the case of the sexual abuse and pimping of a 12-year-old girl in the Athens district of Kolonos was remanded in custody on Monday. The man, who has been named as “Michalis,” is reported to have been named by the child herself and is alleged to be a close partner of prime suspect Ilias Michos.

Michalis, who is alleged to also have overseen meeting arrangements, has reportedly denied any involvement, claiming that he had never seen the minor or conversed with Michos.

Police sources quoted in the media said Michalis is a retired sailor and father of a child. Several men already arrested in connection with the case have testified they met with the girl through Michalis. The 12-year-old victim claimed he was the “assistant” of Michos and named him as her companion in clients’ cars and that he booked her appointments. 

Crime

