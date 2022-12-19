NEWS

Police link fatal Nea Smyrni shooting to turf war

Police link fatal Nea Smyrni shooting to turf war

In the wake of the deadly shooting in the popular central square of Nea Smyrni on Sunday, police sources have told kathimerini.gr they are working on the assumption the incident was linked to a settling of scores between rival gangs.

The shooting left two men, aged 44 and 42, dead and injured a female bystander.

A surveillance video posted on YouTube captured the moment a gunman wearing a face mask and a black hoodie opened fire shortly after 9.30 p.m. Sunday and then fled.

One of the shot men, both ethnic Albanians, died on the spot and the second in the hospital.

The woman, who was sitting at an adjacent table and also taken to hospital, was injured in the buttocks.

Officers handling the case believe the perpetrator acted alone and left the scene on foot.

“There may have been an accomplice, but from the evidence so far, it doesn’t appear so,” sources said.

The 41-year-old had reportedly been involved in drug cases and robberies in the past.

Albanian media also reported his involvement in drug cases and other offenses and that he had been convicted by an Albanian court for smuggling illegal immigrants.

With regard to the 44-year-old, Albanian media reported that he had received threats and had recently changed his place of residence.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspect in child pimping case remanded in custody
NEWS

Suspect in child pimping case remanded in custody

Double murder at Nea Smyrni cafe
NEWS

Double murder at Nea Smyrni cafe

Police dismantle potted pot plantation
NEWS

Police dismantle potted pot plantation

Inmate gets life sentence for murder of fellow prisoner
NEWS

Inmate gets life sentence for murder of fellow prisoner

17-year-old murder suspect appears before prosecutor
NEWS

17-year-old murder suspect appears before prosecutor

Armed robbery in Petralona supermarket
NEWS

Armed robbery in Petralona supermarket