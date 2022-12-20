DIASPORA

Bouras Foundation completes $1 mln matching grant for Ecumenical Patriarch foundation

Bouras Foundation completes $1 mln matching grant for Ecumenical Patriarch foundation
Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios [AP file photo]

The Nicholas J. and Anna K. Bouras Foundation, a philanthropic organization that provides aid to Greek Orthodox agencies, churches and to human service organizations, has completed its US$1 million matching grant to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation.

Through the efforts of B. Theodore Bozonelis, a trustee of the foundation, the Bouras Foundation pledged to match the Founder donation of each metropolis of the Archdiocese of America by up to $1 million.

All of the eight metropolises have now pledged $100,000 and become Founders of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation.

“The speedy completion of the Nicholas J. and Anna K. Bouras Foundation’s million-dollar pledge to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation is a vivid demonstration of how seriously the Bouras Foundation takes its matching grant and its awareness of the urgent need that the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation addresses: the ability of our Holy Mother Church to continue to fulfill its global sacred mission,” Bozonelis said.

An initiative of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation is dedicated to achieving economic independence for the Ecumenical Patriarchate, so that it may fulfill its apostolic mission in perpetuity.

Church Charity

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elpidopohors offers condolences to victims of Bronx fire that killed 17
DIASPORA

Elpidopohors offers condolences to victims of Bronx fire that killed 17

Findings link children’s charity to financial crimes
NEWS

Findings link children’s charity to financial crimes

Charity founder’s lawyer speaks out for first time
ARK OF THE WORLD

Charity founder’s lawyer speaks out for first time

Prosecutor orders probe into charity’s finances
ARK OF THE WORLD

Prosecutor orders probe into charity’s finances

Prosecutors bar charity founder, three officials from entering NGO grounds 
NEWS

Prosecutors bar charity founder, three officials from entering NGO grounds 

Third allegation of sexual abuse in children’s charity
NEWS

Third allegation of sexual abuse in children’s charity