Bouras Foundation completes $1 mln matching grant for Ecumenical Patriarch foundation

The Nicholas J. and Anna K. Bouras Foundation, a philanthropic organization that provides aid to Greek Orthodox agencies, churches and to human service organizations, has completed its US$1 million matching grant to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation.

Through the efforts of B. Theodore Bozonelis, a trustee of the foundation, the Bouras Foundation pledged to match the Founder donation of each metropolis of the Archdiocese of America by up to $1 million.

All of the eight metropolises have now pledged $100,000 and become Founders of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation.

“The speedy completion of the Nicholas J. and Anna K. Bouras Foundation’s million-dollar pledge to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation is a vivid demonstration of how seriously the Bouras Foundation takes its matching grant and its awareness of the urgent need that the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation addresses: the ability of our Holy Mother Church to continue to fulfill its global sacred mission,” Bozonelis said.

An initiative of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation is dedicated to achieving economic independence for the Ecumenical Patriarchate, so that it may fulfill its apostolic mission in perpetuity.