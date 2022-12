Police in Athens are searching for two teenage girls suspected of involvement in a fight between a number of minors in the city center on Monday night in which one girl was stabbed in the leg with a butterfly knife.

In the incident, which occurred around 9.45 p.m. on Syntagma Square, a 16-year-old girl received a knife injury to her right leg.

She was taken to KAT hospital but was discharged a short time later.