New party ‘Prasino+Mov’ aims to win seat in Parliament at elections

Six parties and a movement presented themselves as the political alliance “Prasino+Mov” (which means Green & Purple in Greek) on Tuesday, and said they aimed at winning a seat in the Greek Parliament at general elections in 2023.

The alliance consists of the parties Ecologists Greens, Greens, Pirates Party, Green-Solidarity, Party for the Animals, Volt, and the ecofeminist movement “Kyklos” (Circle).

Prasino+Mov includes two former Europarliament deputies that were among the party representatives speaking during their presentation, Nikos Chryssogelos and Michalis Tremopoulos, both former ecologist MEPs.

“The Prasino+Mov alliance aims both to gain a seat in Parliament and to contribute to a viable present and future for all, without leaving young people out. We want to contribute to reducing our debt to the next generations and to the planet,” Chryssogelos said.

