Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras announced on Tuesday that MP Aggeliki Adamopoulou, who was elected with MeRA25 and later decided to become independent, has joined the SYRIZA parliamentary group.

“Aggeliki Adamopoulou rallies to our common effort to bring political change and justice everywhere as soon as possible. Welcome Aggeliki to SYRIZA-PA parliamentary group,” he said in a social media post.