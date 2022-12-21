More Turkish overflights in eastern Aegean

Unauthorized flights over the eastern Aegean continued on Wednesday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said, reporting that a pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets conducted five overflights between 11.07 a.m. and 11.23 a.m.

The military aircraft flew over Farmakonisi at an altitude of 29,000 feet, Lipsi at 28,000 feet, Arkioi at 29,000 feet, Agathonisi at 29,000 feet and, for a second time, over Farmakonisi at 26,000 feet.

The F-16s were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement.

Earlier Wednesday, a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the remote border islet of Kinaros at 25,000 feet. Shortly after, a second pair of F-16s flew over Kinaros and the adjacent islet of Glaros at 19,000 feet.

Also Wednesday, a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew over Kinaros at 2.56 a.m.