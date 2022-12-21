Independent MP Bakadima joins SYRIZA’s parliamentary group

Independent MP Fotini Bakadima, who was originally elected to Parliament with Yanis Varoufakis’ Mera25, has joined the ranks of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, party leader Alexis Tsipras announced in a social media post after meeting with Bakadima on Wednesday.

“Only SYRIZA-PA’s victory in the upcoming elections can unlock the political change that is needed by society, the economy and democracy. In this struggle, Fotini Bakadima joins forces with SYRIZA-PA,” Tsipras said.

Bakadima became independent in October. Her move to SYRIZA-PA, after independent MP Aggeliki Adamopoulou also joined SYRIZA on Tuesday, raises the number of main opposition MPs to 88. [AMNA]