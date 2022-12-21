Body of infant found at sea near Lesvos

The body of an infant was found near the area of Ag. Ermogenis on the island of Lesvos on Wednesday. According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, the infant was most likely travelling aboard a vessel that sank near the island in early December.

Specifically, a 24-year-old woman that was found on December 9 had reported that her baby had fallen overboard before they had reached the island. The Coast Guard conducted searches in the area based on the information provided but was unable to locate the child.