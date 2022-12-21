Mitsotakis to visit villages in southern Albania on Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to carry out a planned visit to Himare, Livadhja and Dervician in southern Albania on Thursday, the prime minister’s press office said.

Once in the region, he will meet with members and representatives of the Greek ethnic minority in the neighbouring country.

The visit was originally scheduled to take place on December 7 but had to be postponed due to bad weather, according to the announcement issued at the time.