Mitsotakis: ethnic Greek minority in Albania is ‘bridge of friendship’

The “ethnic Greek minority in Albania … is bridge of friendship between Greece and Albania,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said in the southern Albanian town of Himara, where he is on a one-day visit.

Addressing a crowd on the waterfront in the town, Mitsotakis said they had “in my person a firm supporter in your just demands.”

“I am and will remain a supporter of Albania’s European path and Albania’s obligation is to fully respect your own rights in the issue of self-determination, in the issue of language and in the issue of your property rights,” said the premier, who added that he was proud to be the first sitting Greek prime minister to visit the town.

Mitsotakis also plans to visit Livadhja and Dervician on his trip, where he will continue to have meetings with minority leaders as well as his Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, in Dervician and Environment and Tourism Minister Mirela Kumbaro in Livadhja.

The prime minister is being accompanied by Olympic gold medalist Pyrros Dimas, who is a native of Himara. [AMNA]

