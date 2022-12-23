One Greek dead, many injured in Bucharest tourist bus crash

One person died and at least 22 were injured when a tourist bus carrying 47 Greek nationals hit into the metal beam of an overhead traffic sign in Bucharest on Friday afternoon.

The local police spokesman said another passenger has been intubated and is in serious condition. Local news website news.ro reported that 22 people had been injured and transferred to four hospitals in the city.

The Romanian Ministry of Health said the accident happened at around 1.30 p.m., at the entrance to Pasajul Unirii in the city. Initial information indicated that the bus driver ignored the signs warning of a height limit at the passage and hit on the beam, smashing the roof of the bus.

Authorities said the drug test conducted on the bus driver came back negative.