147 children rescued in shipwrecks in the last 15 days

A total of 147 unaccompanied children were rescued in two separate sea rescues in the last 15 days, a Migration Ministry announcement said on Friday.

On November 22, the Coast Guard rescued migrants aboard a vessel south of Crete, among them 112 children from Syria and Egypt, and on December 5 it rescued migrants from another vessel in the sea off Messinia, among them 35 minors from Afghanistan.

The children were sent to facilities supervised by the Special Secretariat for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors, the ministry added.