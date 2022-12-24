NEWS

Man arrested for antiquities theft in Drama

A 48-year-old man was arrested in northern town of Drama on Saturday for stealing antiquities.

The suspect was detained when he was spotted inside an archaeological site in Kavala with a metal detector, searching for coins. Officers found two bronze coins in his possession, which, according to the opinion of an archaeologist of the Serres Antiquities Ephorate, fall under the protective provisions of the law on antiquities, while he also possessed three objects that need further investigation.

At a search carried out at his home in Drama, officers found and seized 195 coins and another 10 objects made of silver, copper and iron.

The suspect will be led before a misdemeanor prosecutor of Kavala to face charges of violating the law on the protection of antiquities.

Crime Archaeology

