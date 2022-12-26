NEWS

Erdogan touts new gas find in the Black Sea

[File Photo]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the finding of a new natural gas reserve of 58 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the Black Sea on Monday.

The total volume of natural gas Turkey has discovered in the Black Sea now amounts to 710 billion cubic bcm, after a previous find was revised higher, Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting.

The new reserve is in the Caycuma-1 field. The estimated volume in the Sakarya field was revised upwards to 652 bcm from the previous 540 bcm.

“As a result of the analysis of the data, we have revised the previously declared 540 billion cubic-meter reserve to 652 billion cubic meters,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey had drilled 13 wells in the Sakarya field.

Erdogan said last month that Turkey is on track for the Sakarya gas field to go online in 2023. He said on Monday that the newly discovered Caycuma-1 field would be connected to the Sakarya field and from there to the national grid.

(Reuters)

