As shops and supermarkets reopened after the Christmas break, retailers announced their operating hours for the New Year’s holiday.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, supermarkets and other retailers will be open as usual, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., through Friday and will only close an hour earlier, at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

However, all shops will be closed on Sunday and Monday, January 1 and 2.