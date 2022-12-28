Aim to complete teacher evaluation within gov’t term

The timing of the selection and placement of the approximately 800 new education advisers and 14,000 school administrators will determine the start of the evaluation of newly appointed teachers who will complete their first two years in schools in June 2023.

​​​​​​The Education Ministry aims to complete the project of teacher evaluation within the government’s term of office. On the other hand, executives of the secondary school teachers’ union (OLME) and the Teachers’ Federation of Greece (IOE) told Kathimerini they foresee delays to the start of the evaluation as it will coincide with the national elections and put it in September at the earliest.

Legislation states that after their first two years teachers will be tenured after being evaluated. As the evaluation will be done by the responsible education counselor and the principal, it all depends on the times of selection of these officials. For the counselors this is seen shortly after the holidays.