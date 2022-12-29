Number of wolves increasing in northern Greece

With scientists noting their growing presence in residential areas in recent years, the Hunting Club of Drama said that three dead wolves have been found in as many months in the northern Greek region.

The latest body was found by residents of the village of Doxato within a residential area, on a road with heavy traffic and frequent pedestrian crossings.

Experts explain the phenomenon to the increasing presence of prey in these areas where wolves, also a protected species, find favorable conditions to breed.