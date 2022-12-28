NEWS

‘Polar bomb’ cannot be ruled out for Greece, says expert

Given the extreme weather phenomena observed on all continents, in particular the deadly snowstorm in the US, it cannot be ruled out that Greece will face a “polar bomb,” according to Efthymios Lekkas, a professor of geology and natural disaster management, who cited the climate crisis as the driving force.

“We have not yet entered complete destabilization. We are seeing global events and levels and phenomena which concern regions, entire continents and even states. These are unprecedented and have not occurred for at least a hundred years. We believe that it is essentially the start of the climate crisis,” he said, speaking to state broadcaster ERT. 

