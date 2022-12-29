Foreign Ministry concerned with developments in Wadi Hilweh

The Greek Foreign Ministry has expressed its concern on Thursday about the events in Wadi Hilweh in the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem, where Israeli settlers are alleged to have seized land belonging to the Greek Orthodox Church.

“The Greek Foreign Ministry expresses particular concern about the events in the Wadi Hilweh area in Silwan, south of the Old City of Jerusalem, & the actions against the property of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem,” it stated in an announcement shared on social media, adding that it “will continue to follow the developments and to ensure the protection and safeguarding of the privileges and rights of the Patriarchate, including its properties.”